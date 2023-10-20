Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 439,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,053. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

