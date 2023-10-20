Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 801,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,796. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

