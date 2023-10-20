Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.79. 3,284,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,427,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

