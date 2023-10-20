Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $119.25 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

