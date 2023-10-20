Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.21 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

