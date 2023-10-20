Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,155 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

