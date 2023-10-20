Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 533,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,119. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.