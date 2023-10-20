Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.02. The stock had a trading volume of 193,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $248.41 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

