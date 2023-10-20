Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

FNCL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $45.07. 12,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,157. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $52.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

