Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. 4,087,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,462,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

