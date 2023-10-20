Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $438.90. The stock had a trading volume of 192,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $410.07 and a 52-week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.