Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 991,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,239. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

