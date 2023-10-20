Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $57.16. 3,701,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

