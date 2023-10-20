Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 6,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,701,824. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.77 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

