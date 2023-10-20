Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,761,000 after buying an additional 191,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 210,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

