Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

