Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 154.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 0.5 %

NUE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.07. 241,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,465. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

