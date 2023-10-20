Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 1,045 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

