Credit Agricole S A Sells 723 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,280,000 after buying an additional 635,602 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

