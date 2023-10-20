Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 126,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 138,069 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $475.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.58 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 184.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 3,523.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 39.0% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 496,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

