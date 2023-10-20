CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $54.56 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.