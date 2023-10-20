CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.60

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 134352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

