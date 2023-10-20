Critical Contrast: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -66.91% -7.11% -3.85% Bridgeline Digital -11.33% -9.26% -6.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $656.00 million 3.06 -$734.00 million ($1.03) -3.34 Bridgeline Digital $16.82 million 0.48 $2.14 million ($0.18) -4.28

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackBerry and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackBerry currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 48.98%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Volatility and Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Bridgeline Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions. It also provides BlackBerry SecuSUITE, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert, which are secure and networked critical event management solutions; BlackBerry QNX that offers real-time operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Certicom, a cryptography and key management product; BlackBerry Radar, an asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as distributors and wholesalers, multi-unit franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, industrial distributers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

