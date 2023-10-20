Critical Contrast: Clariant (CLZNY) and Its Rivals

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Clariant to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clariant and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clariant N/A N/A N/A Clariant Competitors -19.79% -35.45% -3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Clariant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clariant 0 2 2 0 2.50 Clariant Competitors 825 2995 3697 14 2.39

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clariant and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clariant presently has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 54.35%. Given Clariant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clariant is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clariant and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clariant N/A N/A 29.30 Clariant Competitors $2.97 billion $202.38 million -7.71

Clariant’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clariant. Clariant is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Clariant pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Clariant pays out 283.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 94.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Clariant beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents. The Catalysis segment provides catalyst products for use as ammonia cracking, ammonia, custom catalysts, ethylene and derivatives, fischer-tropsch, fuel cell, fuel upgrading, gas processing, hydrogen, hydrogenation, liquid hydrogen carrier, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon methanol, methanol, methanol-to-propylene, off-gas treatment, olefins purification, on-purpose propylene, oxidation, polypropylene, refinery stream purification, styrene, zeolite powders, biocatalysis, cellulosic ethanol, cellulosic sugars, low-carbon advanced biofuels, and residue-derived biochemical intermediates. The Natural Resources segment provides chemicals for oil, gas, mining, and refinery industries; services for oil and gas industries; emulsifiers for explosives, as well as cold-flow additive applications for middle distillates in refineries; mineral-based specialty products for bio- and renewable fuel purification, BTX catalysts, cargo and device protection, cat litter, chemical recycling, civil engineering, clay specialties, detergent additives, edible oil purification, feed additives, foundry additives, kerosene and jet fuel purification, paper additives, PVC stabilizers, and wastewater treatment applications; and flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in acid scavengers, antioxidiants, antistatic agents, halogen-free flame retardants, heat stabilizers, hot-melt adhesives, light stabilizers, lubricants, processing aids, processing stabilizers, release agents, slip control agents, and surface modifiers. Clariant AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.

