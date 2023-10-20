Critical Review: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 3.91 $871.47 million $1.75 10.46 ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 3.10 -$229.93 million ($3.40) -4.57

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 30.00% 8.85% 0.78% ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.