Critical Survey: American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) vs. Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Heritage International and Hempacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Hempacco $3.97 million 2.59 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.84

American Heritage International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hempacco. Hempacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Heritage International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Heritage International and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares American Heritage International and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Heritage International beats Hempacco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

