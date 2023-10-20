Critical Survey: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) vs. Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) and Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Japan Exchange Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $9.64 billion 6.37 $1.45 billion $3.01 36.40 Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.20

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Exchange Group. Japan Exchange Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercontinental Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 4 6 1 2.73 Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intercontinental Exchange and Japan Exchange Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus target price of $133.58, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Japan Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 17.64% 13.11% 1.74% Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Japan Exchange Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants. It also provides clearing and settlement, and market-related services. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

