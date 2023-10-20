Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $141.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. Crocs has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.