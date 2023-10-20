Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

