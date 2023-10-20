Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,699 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Fortis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.57%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

