Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

