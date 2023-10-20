Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

