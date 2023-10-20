Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

