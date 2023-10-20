Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

