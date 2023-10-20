Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Grid Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
