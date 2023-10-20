Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

