Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

