Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

