Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,953 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

