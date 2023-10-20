Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

