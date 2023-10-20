Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 32,396 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 694.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,790,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,907,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

