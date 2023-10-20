Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $32.09 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

