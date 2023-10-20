Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 339 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,496.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,533.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,531.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,249.36 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

