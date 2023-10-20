Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

