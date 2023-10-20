Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.89.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 825,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,142,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,509,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

