Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

