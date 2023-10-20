CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

