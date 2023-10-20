CSX’s (CSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

CSX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,955,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131,021. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

