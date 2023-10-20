Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.
View Our Latest Report on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
