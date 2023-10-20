Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.