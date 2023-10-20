Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

